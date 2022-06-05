New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday extended the police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for a further five days. Delhi police will take him to Jodhpur and Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan for investigation of the Arms Act case. Some days back his name surfaced in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May in Punjab.

Duty Magistrate Umesh Kumar of Patiala House Court extended the police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi after he was produced following his 5 days of remand. He was sent into police custody by CMM Patiala House Court on May 31, 2022. Delhi police sought five days further remand to arrest the persons whose names come up during the interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The plea for extension of police custody was not opposed by Advocate Vishal Chopra counsel for Bishnoi. The court asked what has been done during 5 days of police custody? The accused was taken to Sonipat, Plawal, Bahadur Garh and other places in Delhi NCR, a Special cell of Delhi Police submitted.

Investigation Officer (IO) submitted before the court that during interrogation the involvement of Ranjit, Sam Singh and Vijay are revealed. IO also submitted that Ranjit is from Uttarakhand and is a person who supplied arms to one Vijay who used to supply the arms further to other accused persons. He also submitted that teams are dispatched to Uttarakhand and Punjab in the search of Ranjit. Besides it, the accused is to be taken to Ganga Nagar and Jodhpur in search of Ranjit and Vijay.

The Court asked whether the accused is to be taken to Punjab? IO submitted that Punjab is sensitive and therefore accused is not to be taken to Punjab. Teams have been dispatched to Punjab. Lawrence has been arrested in a case related to Arms Act registered at Police station Narela Delhi. He was sent to 5 days of police custody by the court on May 31.

Bishnoi last Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High court his petition seeking protection in case his custody was granted to Punjab Police. Advocate Vishal Chopra had mentioned the plea before the Delhi High court. He had submitted that there is an urgency to hear the matter as there is the apprehension of a fake encounter with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Special NIA court on May 30 had refused to entertain the plea moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who is being alleged to have links with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder has approached the special court suspecting a fake encounter by Punjab Police. Bishnoi is under trial and accused of MCOCA before a special court. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh of Patiala House Court had refused to entertain the plea seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to give prior information to the court and not to give the custody of Bishnoi to any state police including Punjab.

Court sources confirmed that the Special Judge has refused to entertain the plea saying the security is a state subject. The court can not pass any direction in the matter. As there is no production warrant has been issued. On the other hand, the counsel for the accused had denied the confirmation. Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the MCOCA case pending before the Special Judge of Patiala House court. He was lodged in the Tihar jail. (ANI)