New Delhi : Delhi court on Saturday has extended Actor Jacqueline Fernandez interim bail till November 10. She had arrived at Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with her regular bail plea over the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

A Delhi court had granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted Fernandez the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and posted the matter for further hearing on October 22.

On August 31, predecessor judge Praveen Singh had taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court. Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.