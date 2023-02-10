New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday convicted four operatives of Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) for conspiracy to commit terror acts across the country and recruiting members for the terror group. Special judge Sanjay Khanagwal convicted Maulana Mohd Abdul Rehman Kasmi, Mohd Asif, Zafar Masood and Abdul Sami, saying the prosecution was able to prove its charges against them under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court is likely to hear argument on quantum of sentence on February 14 and the convicts face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. "Mohd. Asif, Zafar Masood, Mohd. Abdul Rehman and Abdul Sami are held guilty for commission of offence punishable under section 18 (conspiracy for terror act) and 18-B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) of UAPA and are convicted thereunder," the judge said.

The judge, meanwhile, acquitted two suspected AQIS operatives Syed Mohd Zishan Ali and Sabeel Ahmed in the case. The judge accepted the submissions of both the accused, represented by advocates M S Khan and Qausar Khan, that the prosecution failed to prove the case against them. The judge directed their release on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The court had in 2017 framed charges against the accused persons, while it discharged another accused Syed Anzar Shah in the case. The Special Cell of Delhi Police had claimed that Rehman ran a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh where several students were enrolled and he allegedly tried to radicalise them for terror activities. It had also claimed that Masood was propagating terror agenda of AQIS among the youths and trying to attract them towards the group.

While Asif was held from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, Rehman was arrested from Jagatpur area of Cuttack in Odisha, police had said. The police had claimed that Rehman was suspected to have international links in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Dubai. It had alleged that the other co-accused were also trying to radicalise youths and propagating the terror agenda of AQIS in India. The police had quizzed the accused persons in its custody about the conspiracy and funding of AQIS and also to ascertain the identity of their associates. (PTI)