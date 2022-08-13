New Delhi: A local court hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots expressed dissatisfaction with public prosecutors appearing on an ad hoc basis. The judge directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure "appointment and regular appearance of a prosecutor in this case". The judge's observation came after a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted that he was appearing in the case on an ad hoc basis without any concrete order from the police department.

"The matter is referred to the Commissioner of Police to get enquired as to why a proper regular public prosecutor for this case was not ordered till date in the backdrop of the fact that the previous prosecutor stopped appearing in the matter," Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on August 4. The judge said in the absence of a regular prosecutor witnesses were being discharged without being examined as charges were not framed.

The judge directed a copy of the order be sent to the Commissioner of Police for "necessary compliance and appointment and regular appearance of a prosecutor in this case". During the hearing in the rioting case registered at Khajuri Khas police station, the judge also said the charge for offence under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC was not pressed and after realising the "omission" the prosecution filed an application for framing of the additional charge. The judge has posted the matter for further hearing on August 26. (PTI)