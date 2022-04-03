New Delhi: Three accused in the Delhi violence case were acquitted by the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Saturday. They were accused of vandalism and violence in the Brahmapuri area. Observing that independent witnesses failed to identify the three accused, Additional Sessions Judge Virendra Bhatt acquitted them of all charges.

The concerned accused are Surendra Soni alias Shyam, Shiva, and Nitin. An FIR was registered against them under Sections 147, 148, 149, 308, and Section 27 of the Arms Act. The court further observed that no one identified Shyam apart from the complainant Azim Ansari. The court noticed that it was Shyam who gave information about the two other accused Nitin and Shiva which is not considered valid evidence.

Both of them were only identified by a police constable. The court said that as per the Supreme Court's judgment it is necessary to identify at least two prosecution witnesses for framing of charges against an accused. The three accused were booked after Azim Ansari, the complainant, suffered a head injury during an incident of mob violence in Brahmpuri on February 25 and lodged a police complaint.

