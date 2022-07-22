New Delhi: A head constable posted with Delhi Police's crime branch allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol inside Shakarpur police station of East Delhi this afternoon. A senior police official said that the deceased was identified as Narender Bhati. He was in Crime Branch and was posted at Shakarpur police station.

"He is of 2010 batch. He got a pistol issued from Crime Branch and went to Laxmi Nagar office headquarters. He shot himself after sitting inside his car at the parking lot," said the official. The official said that family matter could be the reason behind his extreme step. The body of the deceased was sent to a nearby government hospital for postmortem.

The senior officials were informed about his suicide and a Delhi Diary entry was made in this respect with the local police station. When asked whether he left a suicide note, the official didn't divulge any information. (IANS)