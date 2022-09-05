New Delhi: A delegation of the Delhi Congress called on Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday and appealed to him not to close the probe into the excise policy, alleging that the ruling AAP government "colluded with the liquor mafia" for personal gains. The meet comes at a time when allegations are being leveled against the Arvind Kejriwal government that it is using its clout to close the case.

The party's Delhi president Anil Kumar said Arora assured the delegation that "he would look into the matter" and ensure that justice is done. "We apprised the commissioner that the Delhi Congress had submitted a complaint to the then police chief (Rakesh Asthana) on June 3, containing all the details about the corruption and irregularities in the allotment of licenses and new liquor vends," Kumar said.

He alleged that the Kejriwal government "colluded with the liquor mafia" for a total "sell out of liquor trade" in the capital. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia pumped the money collected from the liquor scam into Punjab Assembly elections for their personal gains," he said. (PTI)