New Delhi: The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal has taken suo moto cognizance of the online bidding of Muslim girls and women. She has written a letter to the Delhi Police asking them to inform about the action taken.

She tweeted, "First there was a Sully Deal, now online bidding of Muslim girls on Bulli Bai. If the Delhi Police had arrested the culprits of Sully Deal and punished them severely, then Bulli Bai would not have happened today. I have asked the cyber cell to appear before the commission and tell how many people were arrested in both the cases."

The commission has summoned the cyber cell as the media reports stated that the Bulli Bai app is uploading photographs of Muslim girls on the internet platform 'GitHub' without their consent and their auction.

According to the media, obscene pictures of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were being uploaded by an unidentified group to an app using the internet platform 'GitHub' which was being shared on the app as 'Bully Deal of the Day'.

The commission also highlighted a similar case that came to light in 2021 last year, in which similar pictures of many Muslim women and girls were uploaded for auction on 'GitHub' app named 'Sully Deals'.

After the intervention of DCW, Delhi Police had registered an FIR in the 'Sully Deals' case in July 2021, but no arrest has been made by the police despite the seriousness of the matter.

The Women's Commission has directed the Delhi Police to appear before the Commission on January 6 with full details of both the cases and a detailed action taken report.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "I believe it is the lack of the strict behavior and action by the Delhi Police that cybercrime is increasing. I have sought an answer from the police, why no arrest has been made so far? The negligence of the Delhi Police is not acceptable at all. I summoned the Delhi Police and demanded that the culprits in both 'Sully Deal' and 'Bully Bai' cases be found and arrested immediately."

