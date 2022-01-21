New Delhi: Weekend curfew may be lifted from Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. There has also been a demand to remove the odd-even system from the market. Apart from this, private offices can also be started with fifty per cent capacity.

The curfew was in vogue from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays, with the decline in Covid cases, The file has been forwarded to the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval. Shops and commercial establishments, which had been allowed to operate on an odd-even basis to limit crowds in public spaces, can now open on all days.

While Private offices told to shift ‘work from home’ mode where possible can now function with 50 per cent attendance. During weekend curfew hours, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation could step out and only with government passes or valid identity cards.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 new cases, a drop of 10.72 per cent over the previous 24 hours. There were, however, 43 confirmed deaths, the most since June last year, when 44 people had died.

