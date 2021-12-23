New Delhi: Amid the rapidly rising Omicron cases in Delhi, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting today to discuss the latest developments. The meeting chalked out some important measures that could be taken in order to bring the Omicron situation in Delhi under control.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ministers concerned and several health department officials were also present at the meeting. Measures to further strengthen the hospital systems, number of beds, availability of medicines and oxygen in the state were some other important points discussed in the meeting.

Dr N. K. Mehra, a scientist from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), who was also present at the meeting, said that the genome sequencing capacity of the country, although is doing a brilliant job, needs to be enhanced so that every travel-related case and their contacts can be immediately traced.

He also emphasized on the importance of preventive measures, while saying that it may not be possible to stop the new variant from spreading completely. He said that a sudden burden on healthcare infrastructure can be avoided if the masses take proper precaution against the virus.

As many as 125 new cases of the novel Coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Thursday. Additionally, with 57 Omicron cases, Delhi has registered second highest cases of the new variant in the country so far. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also imposed a ban on gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Also read: Omicron: States enhance surveillance, Delhi start genome sequencing; PM to hold meeting on Thursday