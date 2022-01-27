Delhi: In order to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the citizens, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled 115-foot high tricolor at 75 different locations in the national capital on January 27, a day after the 73rd Republic day celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Delhi CM said that his government is aiming to install 500 such flags across the city. “In phase 1, our target is to install flags at 500 locations in Delhi. Earlier, we had planned to complete the project by 26 January but due to pollution and Covid there has been a ban on construction, but now in the next few months, flags will be installed at all 500 locations," he said.

"Our aim is that everyone will see the flag 2-3 times a day. In our mundane life, sometimes we forget our country, our society. These flags will give us a sense of patriotism,” Arvind Kejriwal stated. He added that in no city, Tricolours on flagpoles have been installed on such a large scale. “Get it examined if it qualifies for Guinness World Records," he added further.

The installation of the high-mast national flags is being done by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government's "Deshbhakti Budget" marking India's 75th independence anniversary. During the special program, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and local MLA Dilip Pandey remained present.

Earlier on 15 August last year, high-mast national flags were installed at five locations within the city-East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji, and Dwarka and are currently 80 in number.

Read: In pictures: India's 73rd Republic Day Celebration