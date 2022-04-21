Bengaluru: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate a meeting of farmers and common masses at the National College grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday thereby kicking off the party's election campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled towards year-end.

It is said that State Farmers Union has invited Kejriwal to the event after being inspired by the Delhi Model. About 50,000 farmers and masses across the country will attend the conference. AAP activists and leaders have said that this will be a "historic day in the political history of Karnataka". Activists and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party have launched a social media campaign to promote Kejriwal's visit to Karnataka. The hashtag #Kejriwal_bhartidare_daribidi was the 3rd most trending after the campaign. Some AAP supporters have tweeted that it is the "end for the corrupt" in the southern state while others welcomed Kejriwal to Karnataka. Significantly for the AAP, ex-Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskara Rao joined the party two weeks ago. The joining of Rao is seen as a shot in the arm for the AAP.

