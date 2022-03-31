New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have arrested eight persons in a case of vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A senior police official confirmed that have been inquiring about the whereabouts of other BJP Yuva Morcha activists (BJYM). "With the help of CCTV footage, we identified the persons behind the incident. We formed several teams and arrested the accused from different places," the official said. Delhi Police had on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified people in this matter. Police are also scouring CCTV footage to identify more culprits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the activists of BJP Yuva Morcha in the Civil Lines area had staged a protest in front of the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday morning, at around 11.30 am. At least 200 protesters had gathered, a few yards away, from the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister. The BJYM activists were protesting over Kejriwal's remarks in the Assembly against 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Kashmiri Pandits'.

The protesters reached the residence at around 11.30 a.m. and started raising slogans against Kejriwal and his party. It took a violent turn at around 1 pm when some of the protestors breached the two barricades and destroyed a CCTV placed near the CM house and created a ruckus there.

Meanwhile, the political slugfest between BJP Yuva Morcha and Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified. Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha president, and MP from Bengaluru, on Wednesday, demanded an 'unconditional apology' from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' and Kashmiri pandits and added that their protests will continue until he issues it.

The BJP Yuva Morcha president addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters and said, "We held the protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Vidhan Sabha made fun of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits." "We demand an unconditional apology from Kejriwal and until he issues it, our protests will continue," Surya added.

