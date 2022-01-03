Dehradun (Uttrakhand): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chef Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that if voted to power in Uttarakhand, his party will provide government jobs to former servicemen in the state.

Addressing the Navparivartan Sabha at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, Kejriwal urged former serviceman to give AAP's chief ministerial candidate Colonel (Retd) Kothiyal one chance.

"I appeal to the ex-servicemen in the name of the country with folded hands, think about the country and give a chance to Colonel Kothiyal. Out of 20 years of the state, BJP for 10 years and Congress for 10 years have ruined it," said Kejriwal.

In a bid to woo the voters in the state with the promise of free electricity, the AAP chief said that the people of Delhi get 24 hours free electricity, the bills of about 35 lakh families come as zero.

"If the people of Uttarakhand want 24 hours free electricity, then this time vote for Aam Aadmi Party. Here Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gets 5000 units of free electricity in a month, every minister gets 4000 units of free electricity per month. If I give 300 units of free electricity to the public, they get upset," said Kejriwal.

"I want to tell all the soldiers that give Col Ajay Kothiyal a chance and see that we are committed for the development of Uttarakhand," he added.