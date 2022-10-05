Almora (Uttarakhand): A Joint Secretary level officer in Delhi was Wednesday arrested for molesting a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet. The accused has been identified as AV Premnath, who is also a founder member of Pleasant Valley School run by his wife in Dandakanda in Govindpur of Almora tehsil.

The case was registered under the POCSO Act, sections 66D of IT Act and section 354 of IPC at Revenue Patwari Chowki, Govindpur. On Tuesday, the villagers raised slogans outside the school and demanded the accused's arrest. Confirming the case, SSP Pradeep Kumar Roy said, "The accused has been arrested and inquiries were being made. After which further action will be taken."

The victim, a resident of Delhi, was admitted to the school a few months ago. It is alleged that during that time, officer Premnath molested the minor after which the victim's family met Almora DM and filed a complaint.

On the complaint of the victim's family, the police registered a case against the accused. "A complaint was registered regarding the minor's case. Along with this, there are many allegations against this influential officer and his wife including grabbing government land," Tehsildar Kuldeep Pandey said.

Earlier, Premnath was facing a case of encroachment and illegal construction in Dandakanda village. The SDM had also issued a notice in this matter. A case was also going on against Premnath and his wife and an NGO operator related to purchasing of drain land.