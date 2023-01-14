Car carries man on bonnet

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday registered a case against the driver after a video of a man clinging to the bonnet of the driver's moving car was widely circulated on social media.

In the video, a person is seen on the bonnet of the white-colored car and case under section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, adding that accused has been identified and is being interrogated.