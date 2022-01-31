New Delhi: A Delhi businessman was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his minor housemaid for months. Police arrested Deepak Jain from his Shalimar Bagh residence after the victim, who is originally from Jharkhand, alleged he had repeatedly raped and threatened her.

As per the initial details, the victim was working as a maid at the culprit's house for the past three to four months. She was brought to Delhi by a man named Feroze two years ago, who reportedly sold her to Deepak. The businessman allegedly started abusing her sexually soon after. He also threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the abuse.

As per the police, the victim had reportedly been ill for the past few days, because of which she was staying with Feroze. As her situation worsened, she was left unaccompanied on the road near Punjabi Bagh cremation ground.

Some people from a social service organization found her and helped her recover. The victim then revealed her ordeal to the people at the organisation after which they approached the police and got her medically examined. The Shalimar Bagh police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Also read: Alwar Rape Case: Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh visit victim's house