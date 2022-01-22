New Delhi: The Delhi government has started working on the upcoming Delhi Budget 2022-23, said a press release. To take stock of the preparations, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, conducted a high-level review meeting with the officials on Friday.

Sisodia said, "Delhi budget 2022- 23 will be special and will foster the economic growth of the national capital. The budget will be prepared by keeping all the needs of Delhi residents in mind. Along with this, based on the findings of various studies conducted by the planning department, we are trying to understand what innovative ways can be introduced to boost the capital's economy and increase job opportunities."

''The economy has suffered great losses in the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. We will give special attention to bringing the capital's economy back on track. Delhi Budget 2022-23 will also be very important regarding industrial development. In this budget, the Kejriwal Government will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services.'' he added.

He also added, "The Delhi Budget 2022-23, will also focus on various schemes of public welfare including education, health, electricity, clean drinking water among other basic need areas. The necessities of all state residents will be kept in mind while preparing this year's budget and it will help them recover from the pandemic-led economic crisis."

