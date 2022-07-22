New Delhi: The Delhi BJP led by State President Adesh Gupta on Thursday took out 'Abhinandan Yatra' in honour of Droupadi Murmu, who has been elected as the first tribal woman President of the country. Several BJP leaders participated in the 'Abhinandan Yatra' taken out from Pant Marg to Rajpath. Party workers welcomed the people of tribal areas living in Delhi by showering petals on them during the 'Abhinandan Yatra' on behalf of the state unit of Delhi BJP.

In the Abhinandan Yatra, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, former Health Minister and MP from Chandni Chowk Dr Harsh Vardhan, MP Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, former Union Minister Vijay Goel, along with Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP state's co-in-charge Delhi Dr Alka Gurjar participated. Speaking the procession, BJP State President Adesh Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Murmu's election has fulfilled the efforts of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of the PM.