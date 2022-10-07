New Delhi: BJP MLA Anil Bajpai has stirred a controversy after his letter to the lieutenant governor seeking a CBI probe into "illegal" allotment of garbage collection centres by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surfaced on social media. Bajpai, the Gandhi Nagar MLA, is at loggerheads with his own party leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, whose foundation has been using the MCD's garbage collection centres, called dhalaos, as free-meal kitchens in his constituency.

A library named 'Shahid Bhagat Singh Jan Library', set up in an abandoned dhalao in Priya Vihar, also in Gambhir's constituency, is slated to be inaugurated by Union Home minister Amit Shah later this month, an aide of the MP said. "This is to inform you that in some assembly constituencies of East Delhi, the space allotted for dhalaos has been converted into rasoi (kitchen), library and other things, and ownership has been given to an individual having his NGOs and also to private organisations," Bajpai wrote in his letter.

The MLA, however, said he had written the letter on July 25 and that he does not know how the letter has grabbed attention now. "I do not know why the letter is doing the rounds now. I have not written it aiming any individual, I just want that the MCD should allot the dhalaos properly through a tender instead of giving it away without any due process," he told PTI.

Bajpai had earlier locked horns with Gambhir over 'no entry' timings at the Gandhi Nagar market in his constituency. Sources in the BJP said the matter has been conveyed to senior leaders and a development in this connection can be expected in a couple of days. In the letter, the MLA claimed that due to such allotment of dhalaos to individuals, NGOs, and private organisations, sanitation workers were finding it difficult to collect garbage in some areas. Strict punishment should be given to those involved after the CBI probe, the letter further read. (PTI)