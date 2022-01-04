New Delhi: On the second day of Delhi assembly's winter session, BJP MLA from Ghonda assembly constituency, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, demanded renaming Baburpur assembly constituency under famed scientist and former president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

"This assembly constituency should be renamed after former president and great scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. To name an assembly constituency after an invader like Babur is a symbol of slavery," Mahawar said.

The session also saw Abhay Verma, BJP MP from Laxmi Nagar, demanding the name of Laxmi Nagar Metro Station to be changed to Shakarpur Laxmi Nagar Metro Station.

This, however, is a continuation to the renaming saga. Radhika Abrol, BJP councilor from Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, had earlier proposed renaming the Humayunpur village to Hanumanpur, reasoning that the name of the South Delhi ward, among many others, was forcibly changed during the Mughal period.

