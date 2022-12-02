New Delhi: Campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections came to an end on Friday evening, with top campaigners, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Union ministers including the likes of Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, reaching out to voters in through public meetings and roadshows.

The municipal corporation is currently under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power in 2017 by winning a total of 64 seats.

On Friday, BJP's national spokesperson R P Singh, while interacting with ETV Bharat, reiterated the saffron party's achievements during its time administering the capital city. Singh claimed that they will be getting votes as they had worked for 15 years for Delhiites.

Also read: BJP turned Delhi into trash; AAP will score double century in MCD polls: AAP'S Atishi Marlena

"During COVID, MCD staff used to pick up garbage from people's homes. During Dengue and Malaria, we took care of people. MCD also runs 1,616 schools across Delhi. Yes, we don't have money for advertisement but the people of Delhi will vote for then who had worked honestly rather than those who just did advertisements", said Singh

Delhi: BJP spokesperson RP Singh says confident of victory in MCD polls, reiterates 15-year achievements

On the question of corruption, Singh accused AAP Councilor Geeta Rawat of indulging in corruption "With an example, I would like to answer this corruption question, as it appears very often. Geeta Rawat, a Councilor of AAP, taking bribes through a middleman, this is their character," he alleged.

In February, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Rawat for demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person in exchange for letting him lay the roof of his house. As per reports, the transaction was carried out through a peanut seller.

"AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain had a key of a vault which holds all the accumulated wealth earned from illegal liquor, Jal board and school buildings, If Satyendar Jain doesn't get VIP treatment in jail and he opens his mouth Kejriwal will be in trouble," the leader also alleged.

The voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls will be held on Sunday and counting will take place on December 7.