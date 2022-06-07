New Delhi: After facing international attacks over comments made by its spokesperson on national TV, Delhi BJP has came up with new guidelines for its spokespersons appearing on TV shows. As per the new guidelines, only the official spokespersons and panelists will now be allowed to appear on TV debates and the party's media cell has been charged with assigning spokespersons for the shows.

The spokespersons have also been asked specifically not to made any defamatory comments against any religion or someone's faith. Apart from that representatives have been advised to research on the debated topic and prepare themselves and keeping the party line on the topic.