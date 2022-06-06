New Delhi: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has decided to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) on the airside in a phased manner under Green Transportation Program, said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday. The announcement of the implementation of the Green Transportation Program in the Indira Gandhi International Airport and its vicinity comes on the occasion of World Environment Day. As part of the Green Transportation Program, DIAL has decided to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) on the airside in a phased manner.

In the first phase, DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations, which would help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of GHG emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within 3-4 months, as per the DIAL statement. DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders. Under this program, DIAL has worked with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to make necessary changes in the EVs to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for EV adoption at the airport.

Speaking on the development, CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "DIAL has set a target to make Delhi Airport a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, and is continuously working to achieve this goal. We are planning to eliminate all the light vehicles of petrol and diesel in a phased manner from Delhi Airport and use electric vehicles instead. The adoption of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a step forward. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport to ensure a clean transportation environment.

The electric mobility, when packaged with appropriate ground support technology and infrastructure, presents a viable alternative in reducing vehicular emissions at the airport." He further added, "DIAL is also planning to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources. This will ensure that the electricity used for the charging of these vehicles is also emission-free." Currently, DIAL has facilitated the use of electric buses for transportation of passengers from Terminal 3 to the Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) building.

These buses ferry passengers at a regular interval of 20 minutes between these two locations. Other initiatives adopted by DIAL to become a "Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport" (NZCEA) by 2030 include energy efficiency and energy conservation, green buildings and infrastructure, use of renewable energy, and operational excellence programs with airlines and stakeholders.

Also read: Tata Technologies evinces interest in setting up EV production centre in Punjab