New Delhi: The Delhi Airport Thursday issued a fog alert for all passengers informing that low visibility procedures are in place. All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the Airport authorities said.

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level today. 12 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog. The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.

Cold wave

On Thursday, at 5:30 am, the Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, 7.2 degrees Celsius and the Palam recorded 7 degrees. Due to the frosty winds from the Himalayas, the Safdarjung saw the minimum temperature plummet to 4.4 degrees on Wednesday from 8.5 degrees a day ago. Delhi's minimum temperature was lower than that of Dharamsala (5.2 degrees), Nainital (6 degrees) and Dehradun (4.5 degrees).

The Delhi Ridge weather station near the Delhi University recorded a cold wave with a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the capital on Wednesday. "A cold wave is prevailing in Delhi and maximum temperatures are also low, leading to cold day conditions. Most places are likely to record maximum temperatures between 13 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius," senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.

However, there has been an improvement in Delhi's fog condition, he said." Cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to continue for the next 24 to 36 hours though there will be some improvement under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting January 7," Jenamani said.

DPCC advisory

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had advised resident welfare associations, institutions and other establishments to provide electric heaters, blankets and warm clothes to security guards to prevent open burning of biomass as a cold wave sweeps through the capital.

"As you are aware, a severe cold wave is ongoing in Delhi. This leads to open burning by security guards to keep themselves warm. Open burning is a source of air pollution," the DPCC said, while advising the stakeholders who employ security guards to provide warm kits to security guards. An individual kit may include a sweater, cardigan or warm jacket, socks, winter gloves, woollen cap, electric heater, blanket and N-95 mask.

People in the wee hours were seen huddled around the bonfire. "My shop gets opened 5 A.M. For survival, I have to overcome the cold," an e-rickshaw mechanic who was seen around the fire told. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India. (with Agency inputs)