New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital marginally improved and moved to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The area near IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 266, the T3 terminal of the airport reported an AQI of 290, Lodhi Road area reported an AQI of 249.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin said, "For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within 'poor' during noon time or 'lower end of very poor' during the night and early morning hours for the next three days. From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category."

On Saturday, the AQI stood in the 'very poor category' by reporting an AQI of 310.

The ministry's portal advised people belonging to sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities. "Asthematics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue occurs," it read.

With the order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) concerning the closure of industries not running on clean fuels coming to an end on Sunday unless extended further, residents are apprehensive about the air quality getting worse if strict measures to curb pollution do not continue.

CAQM had on December 7 ordered the immediate closure of all industries not running on cleaner fuel in industrial areas despite its availability. CAQM had said that violating industries or industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12 and the position will be reviewed for further decision.

(ANI)