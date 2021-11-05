New Delhi: A night after Diwali, air quality in various parts of the National Capital Region deteriorated as it entered the 'severe' category on Friday morning. At eight o'clock in the morning, the AQI has been recorded beyond 450 in many areas.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index is 459 in Ashok Vihar area, 457 in Aya Nagar, 469 in Dwarka Sector 8, 460 in Central Delhi's Mandir Marg, 481 in Narela, 436 in Rohini and touching 471 in Wazirpur area.

Although firecrackers were banned in Delhi, the sound of firecrackers from the areas and the serious level of pollution are raising questions on the cooperation of the people and the plans of the agencies in that direction.

As per the Ministry Earth Sciences' SAFAR -India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the 'severe' category despite 50 per cent of crackers were burnt this year as compared to last year.

If the estimates are to be believed, then today i.e. on November 5, there may be an increase in the incidents of stubble burning, due to which the level of pollution will increase slightly. It is estimated that now relief from the increasing level of pollution will be available only after November 7. Till then people have been advised to stay in homes for health-related protection.

Many campaigns were launched by the Delhi government to prevent pollution. This included programs like Red Light On, Gaadi Off, Anti Dust Campaign, Fireworks Nahi Diya Jalao. Hundreds of volunteers of civil defence were busy making these operations successful. In the current situation, the efforts have not shown any significant effect on the pollution level of the capital.