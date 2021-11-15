Delhi: The Delhi government told the Supreme Court that it is ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution and suggested that the court that it would be meaningful if lockdown is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states.

"The government is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime," the government said in an affidavit.

"We are ready to consider this step if the same is mandated for the entire NCR areas by the Central government or by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas," the government added. It may be recalled that on Saturday the Supreme Court had termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as 'emergency' and asked the Central government and the Delhi government to take immediate steps to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

