New Delhi: As many as seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area on Friday night. Delhi Fire Service department informed on Saturday that the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident. Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caught in around 60 shanties, officials said.

More details are awaited.

ANI