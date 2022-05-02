New Delhi: Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha took an oath as newly elected members of the Upper House on Monday and said that they will raise the voice of the common man. Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora took oath in the presence of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu in his chamber.

Soon after taking the oath, the MPs expressed their gratitude to party chief Arvind Kejriwal for giving them the responsibility. Speaking to ANI, Chadha, 33, said that this is the second phase of his life and exuded confidence in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Punjab. "First of all, I would like to thank my guru Arvind Kejriwal for giving me such a big opportunity at the age of 33. I also bow down before Guru Maharaj and seek blessings so that I walk on the right path and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Punjab," he said.

Asked if their voices will be heard in the House where they are less in number and the BJP is in majority, the AAP MP said that they will raise the voice of the common man irrespective of the numbers his party has in the House. "We are the voice of the common man, it doesn't matter how much we are in numbers, important is to raise the voice of the common man. People have given us a mandate in Punjab and Delhi and I am sure we will stand by the power of the common man. The perfect example is of withdrawing three black farm laws, the government had to take back these laws because of strong protest in not only Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha but also in Jan Sabha," he said.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, an educationist turned politician, said that he will raise issues concerning the education sector. "I will raise the issues concerning the education sector, I believe that our education should be so strengthened that everybody gets employment," he said. Sanjeev Arora who is an Indian businessman turned politician also took the oath today. V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Harivansh, Deputy Chairman; PC Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

ANI