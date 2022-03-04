Dehradun: Dehradun Police have claimed to have arrested a man, who allegedly shot dead a female pharmaceutical student from his own college on Thursday in the city for merely a grudge over a social media post. The D Pharma student Vanshika Bansal at Siddharth College was shot dead in broad daylight on Thursday evening in the capital Dehradun.

Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khaduri while addressing a press conference in his office on Friday said they arrested the culprit identified as Aditya Tomar from the Sivaganga Enclave area within 12 hours of the crime. A pistol and a shell have also been recovered from the accused, he said. SSP Khaduri further divulged the details on how a Facebook comment led to the murder of this Vanshika.

As per the SSP, Vanshika had uploaded a photo on Facebook a month ago, on which Tomar, from Vanshika's class, had commented. “Vanshika did not like the comment and complained about it to her seniors. The seniors intimidated Tomar and forcibly made him touch Vanshika's feet and apologize to her. Tomar had a grudge against Vanshika and now wanted to avenge his insult,” the SSP said while quoting Aditya.

As per the SSP, Tomar shot Vanshika at 4:45 pm on Thursday when she had come to the shop outside the college hostel to get some necessary items leading to her on-the-spot death while Tomar fled away leaving behind the gun and bike he was riding. Aditya had bought the firearm from the Saharanpur district of UP, SSP Khaduri added.

Police said that after killing Vanshika, Tomar hid in the forest of Raipur all night, so that he could leave Dehradun early in the morning and escape, but was nabbed by police near Sahastradhara with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance. Tomar is a resident of the Shamli district of UP and presently lives in Sundar Wala Ishwar Vihar in the Thana Raipur area of ​​Dehradun.

Police said that the role of the college management in the crime is also being investigated as Vanshika's father Rakesh Bansal has also accused the college management of threatening them and supporting the accused in the murder. “However, nothing like that has come to light in the preliminary investigation of the police. Police are probing the matter from other angles as well,” added the SSP.