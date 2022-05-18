Dehradun: Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dehradun on Tuesday suspended the in-charge of the Jogiwala police check-post for allegedly thrashing a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of theft. The incident took place last week in the city's Maukampur area which came to light when the family members of the victim protested at the Jogiwala police check-post on Monday evening.

The victim was identified as Manju, a native of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh who works as a maid in the locality. After the assault, she was first taken to Doon hospital, later when her health condition deteriorated she was shifted to Coronation Hospital where she is undergoing treatment and said to be serious.

The suspended police officer was identified as sub-inspector Deepak Gairola who brought the victim to the police check-post over a complaint of theft made by an engineer and thrashed her back and blue.

SSP said, after the allegations were found true, the accused cop was suspended and a probe was ordered in the matter by the circle officer of Nehru Colony.

As per the details, On May 13, an incident of theft was reported in the flat of engineer Devendra Dhyani, resident of Mantra Apartment, Mohkampur. Dhyani had gone to Delhi for some work. On his return on May 14, he found that the door of the house was open and the jewelry along with cash was missing. Manju works in Dhyani's house as a maid, so she came under suspension and over Dhyani's complaint taken into custody.

The woman's relatives alleged the police of crossing all limits of cruelty and attempting third-degree torture, she was electrocuted while she was kept on an ice sheet. Manju's husband works at a brick kiln and the couple has two children aged six and eight.

