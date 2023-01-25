Dehradun: The traffic police in Dehradun have arrested Blogger Dhananjay Chauhan on charges of performing bike stunts at crowded places as well as rash driving. Police sources said that Dhananjay was also uploaded the videos of the stunts on various social media sites.

They further revealed that the traffic police initiated action against Dhananjay by registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. The case was registered with the Patel Nagar police station in Dehradun on January 23, police said.

According to officials investigating the case the accused had uploaded several such videos in on social medias site to draw the attention of the girls. He used to accelerate the bike when he saw a girl coming in front of him. They further revealed that Dhananjay was then posting such videos with a caption stating "Cute Girl's reaction on Kawasaki Z900". He also used several other captions such as "Cute Girl's marketplace reaction".

They further revealed that Dhananjay was taken into custody by Dehradun traffic police on the basis of the video footages and action will be taken against him as per law.

Speaking to reporters Dehradun traffic SP Akshay Konde, said, "We were working on making strong charges against those offenders who drive costly sports bikes in a reckless manner. A fine of Rs 1000 or more was not effective. So the accused was asked to sign a bond stating that if he repeats the offence again he will have to cough up a a hefty fine of Rs 3 lakh."