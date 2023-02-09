Dehradun: In a ghastly incident, a man killed his relative at the Raipur locality in Dehradun of Uttarakhand. The accused hit the victim with an axe several times leading to his death. The accused is on the run after committing the heinous crime. Efforts are on to trace the whereabouts of the accused. Police said that the accused will be arrested soon. "Prima facie it appears that an illicit relationship was stated to be the motive behind the killing. However, we are probing the case from all angles," the police added.

Accused Hariram hit Badri with an axe several times leading to his death. The assailant hit Badri while he was sleeping in a hutment close to the killer's house. Badri was stated to be the brother-in-law of the accused and the former was having an extramarital affair with Hariram's wife.

Police have begun grilling people living in the nearby locality. Police were claiming that the accused will not be able to escape from their dragnet. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Hariram was sleeping with his wife, and when he woke up and he did not see her. He went to Badri's hutment in search of his wife. Then the accused saw his wife in a compromising position with Badri.

In a fit of rage, Hariram picked up an axe and hit Badri several times on his face leading to his death. Later, Hariram's wife informed the police about the incident. The brutal murder in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun has sent shockwaves among the residents. Raipur police launched a man-hunt to track down the killer.