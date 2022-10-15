Tumkur (Karnataka): Hindu tradition forbids female offspring rights to perform the last rites but these two gritty daughters broke the convention and together lit the funeral pyre of father. The incident drew wide attention in Chikkapet village in Tumkur district in Karnataka. The bold girls gave a new message to the society by claiming rights in performing the last rites to one's parents as well.

On Friday, both the daughters carried out ceremonies to their father, Gangadhar, who died from illness. Savita and Lakshmi performed all the rituals as per the Hindu tradition. They have become a role model for the society and everybody was seen talking about these feisty girls.

The local people also stood by the girls in their determination to perform the last rites. Gangadhar was a simple and respected person who dedicated his life in the service of society. He worked as secretary of Sri Kannika Parameshwari temple board at Chikkapet in Tumkur district of Karnataka.