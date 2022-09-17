Hyderabad: The establishment of libraries, reading halls, schools, and institutions contributed a lot to questioning the Nizam in Hyderabad and the exploitation of the British rulers and spreading awareness among the people against them. By defying Nizam's prohibition orders, people were successful in igniting the desire for independence.

There was a restriction on the establishment of official language Urdu and Telugu schools in Hyderabad. However defying the diktats, individuals and organizations held meetings in defiance and worked tirelessly to liberate Hyderabad from the Nizam. The literary service provided by the Vigyana Chandrika Library established at Ravichettu Ranga Rao's house in Hyderabad Residency Bazar during the Nizam's sanctions is commendable.

It was formed due to the efforts of Komarraju Venkata Lakshmana Rao, Gadicharla Harisarvottam Rao, and Ayyadevara Kaleswara Rao. The library published four books. As the Nizam Police's surveillance of their activities increased, they realized the situation and moved the office to Chennai, then known as Madras.

Nizam College also had a role in the struggle for liberation from Nizam and British rule. Sardar Jamalapuram Keshavrao and others participated in the Vande Mataram movement here. Keshavrao was one of the pioneers of night schools. He was active in the formation of the Hyderabad State Congress.

Vande Mataram movement took off at Osmania University. A large number of students participated in the movement on November 30, 1938. The Nizam banned Vande Mataram from being sung on campus, declaring it anti-religion. However, the students defiantly sang the song and expressed their desire for independence.

A young student Vavilala alias Vandemataram Ramchandra Rao and others who participated in this movement were arrested. However, the arrests did not deter them as they also sang the Vande Mataram song in jail as well. People like PV Narsimha Rao hoisted the national flag in defiance of the Nizam's order.

Narayana Rao Pawar, Gandiah along with some others threw bombs on the way out of Kingkoti Palace secretly planning to kill the Nizam. Nizam luckily escaped from this attack. At the same time, people hurled bombs at Sultanbazar Police Station, Charminar Power House, Post Office, and Palace.