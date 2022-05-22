Pune (Maharashtra): MNS supremo Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that he decided to defer his visit to Ayodhya apprehending that the political developments were a conspiracy to ensnare his party workers into legal tangles. Addressing an indoor rally in Pune, Thackeray said that if MNS workers were slapped with cases during his visit to Ayodhya, it would have adversely affected MNS' prospect in elections.

"If I had been adamant on going there and if something would have happened, our supporters would have taken it head-on. But, they might be booked (in cases). And, it would have affected (the MNS) during elections. I sensed this is a trap. I prefer to accept criticism (for deferring the Ayodhya visit), but don't want our party workers to get into legal issues," he said.

Thackeray further alleged that the process of setting up a trap against MNS workers started in Maharashtra after he announced his Ayodhya visit. He said that he only wanted to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and the place where 'karsevaks' were killed back then (following the demolition of the Babri mosque).

As for BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh opposing his Ayodhya visit, the MNS supremo said "How can one MP challenge the Uttar Pradesh chief minister?". He also said that he was suffering from pain in his leg and underwent a hipbone surgery on June 1 adding that after recovering he will again hold a public rally.

Reiterating that MNS workers will keep opposing loudspeakers on mosques and resume agitation if they do not follow the noise level guidelines, Thackeray slammed independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband, Ravi Rana, for announcing that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. "Is Matoshree a Masjid?" the MNS chief asked.

He lashed out at ruling coalition allies Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress alleging that when they were in power at the Centre, they did not change the name of Aurangabad but kept the issue alive to get votes. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change Aurangabad's name to Sambhaji Nagar and to bring the Uniform Civil Code and laws for population control.

