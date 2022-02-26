New Delhi: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that even before the Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting (CCS) was held on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave instructions to make arrangements to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

"All of you already know that the CCS meeting was held the day before yesterday, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. There he decided that he will bring them (Indian nationals in Ukraine) back and the Indian Government will bear the expenditure,' said Singh.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 98th convocation ceremony of Delhi University, Singh also said that during the CCS meeting the Prime Minister decided that the Union Government will bring back the Indian nationals in Ukraine and bear the travel expenditure.

"It's not that the process of bringing them back started only after the CCS meeting. Days ahead of the meeting the Prime Minister categorically said that arrangements must be made to bring them back and several have also returned," said Singh.'

"Our Foreign Minister has spoken to his counterpart in Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine should become normal soon," he added.

