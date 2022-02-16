Faridkot (Punjab): Ahead of the February 20 Punjab Assembly Elections, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a rally at Faridkot on Tuesday in which he targeted Congress and said the party was struggling with an "internal battle".

"They keep levelling allegations at each other," he said adding that Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Channi, had "no control in hands which raises a question for development in state". “There is an internal battle in Congress. They keep putting allegations on each other. If Chief Minister has no control in his hands, what development will he do for Punjab? One of their MPs said that Congress is favouring liquor mafias rather than party workers,” the Defence Minister added. Punjab will go to the Assembly Polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Rajnath said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji had given the message of welfare of all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, he said, was inspired by it. "The sacrifice of the Sikh brothers can never be forgotten and justice will always be done by BJP," he said. "Ten minutes after the cowardly act that Pakistan did in Uri in 2017, BJP government decided to flaunt India's power and courage to Pakistan," the defense minister said.

"After the Pulwama attack, our soldiers conducted airstrikes at a terror camp in Pakistan. We sent out a clear message that if anyone tries to harm us, India won't leave them, and if needed, we will cross the boundary to kill them," he said.