Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Monday as a part of his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha Constituency. while attending a programme he claimed that soon India will be the world's third-largest economy. "Earlier we were ranked 9th or 10th in the world, today we have come in the top five and very soon we will be at number 3", said the Union minister. "PM Modi's prestige touched a high level at the global level and whenever we had a conversation with global leaders, it comes to a conclusion that PM Modi has become a brand to India all over the world."

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet members of the Dalit committee in Sudarshan Puri, Aishbagh. After this, the Minister will go to Rajajjipuram for a meeting with the local residential committee. Later in the day, he will visit the Yahiyaganj gurudwara. The Defence Minister on Wednesday is expected to visit the Kanhaiya Madhavpur ward in Bhuwar village. Thereafter, he will visit the Manaknagar satellite railway station to review the ongoing construction work.