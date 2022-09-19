New Delhi: Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh called on the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Monday. The Defense Minister was received very warmly by President El-Sisi, who pointed out that bilateral relations between India and Egypt are well-established throughout history.

He expressed appreciation that military-to-military cooperation between both countries has reached a new level and that the signing of the MoU on defence cooperation is a major achievement. Both leaders agreed to further develop military cooperation and focus on joint training, defence coproduction and maintenance of equipment.

They emphasised the need for coproduction and to discuss specific proposals in that regard. Rajnath Singh expressed appreciation for the firm stand taken by Egypt against terrorism. President Sisi emphasised that there is a need for India and Egypt to exchange expertise and best practices in countering the threat of terrorism.

The Defense Minister acknowledged that Egypt is among the most important trading partners of India in Africa and that bilateral trade has expanded significantly. He noted with satisfaction the close cooperation in multilateral forums between India and Egypt. Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes for the successful hosting of COP27 in November 2022.