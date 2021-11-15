New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will be formally launching a number of national schemes in a celebration titled ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ being organised from November 17-19 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. These events are part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ celebrations.

Addressing a press conference, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several new initiatives of MoD in a grand ceremony being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on November 19, which is also the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event on November 17.

The 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' is being organised in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The programme on November 19 will see the participation from Defence Minister, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

During the programme, the prime minister will lay the foundation for a Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Ltd at Jhansi Node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), is setting up a plant for the propulsion system for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles in the Jhansi Node. It will be spread over 183 acres of land in Jhansi. The facility is expected to provide direct employment to 150 people and indirect employment to nearly 500 people.