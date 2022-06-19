New Delhi: Amid protests against Agnipath, the Defence tri-service briefing on Sunday tried to clear the doubts about the short-term armed forces recruitment scheme stressing that the "transformative reform" was needed to reduce the average age of a soldier to 26.

"In next 4-5 years, our intake (of soldiers) will be 50,000-60,000 & will increase to 90,000 - 1 lakh subsequently. We've started small at 46,000 to analyse the scheme...and to build up infra capacity," Lt General Anil Puri, Addt'l Secy, Dept of Military Affairs on Agnipath scheme.

Lt General Puri said that 'Agniveers' will get compensation for Rs 1 crore if he sacrifices his life in service of the nation. "The 'Agniveers' would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. No discrimination against them in service conditions."

He said that around 17,600 people are taking premature retirement from the three services every year. "No one ever tried to ask them what they will do after retirement," Lt General Anil Puri said. The reform, he said, was long pending. "We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawan are in their 30s and officers are getting command much later than in the past," he said.

Asked about protests and arson by the angry youth, Lt General Puri said: "Indian Army's foundation is in the discipline. No space for arson or vandalism. Every individual will need to give a certificate that they were not part of any protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that," he said.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal SK Jha said that the registration of the first batch of Agniveers in the Indian Air Force will start on June 24 and from July 24, phase 1 online examination process would start. "The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Air Marshal Jha said.

"From November 21 this year, the first naval 'Agniveers' will start reaching the training establishment INS Chilka, Odisha. Both female and male Agniveers are allowed for this," Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa said: "By December first week, we will get the first batch of 25,000 'Agniveers' and the second batch would be inducted around February 2023 making it 40,000."