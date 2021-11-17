Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' on Wednesday here in Jhansi, a historic city that lies in the region of Bundelkhand on the banks of the Pahuj River in Uttar Pradesh.

The Defence Minister will also address the gathering after inaugurating the event at 1.30 at 'Mukta Kashi Manch', the Defence Ministry, which is organising the event along with the Uttar Pradesh government, said sources.

The three-day event beginning from today will culminate with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.

Rajnath Singh will subsequently inaugurate Armed Forces Equipment Display and Indian Air Force Air Show at Hathi Ground and various other cultural events planned.In a Tweet, Rajnath Singh also confirmed "I would be in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, 17th November. A three day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' is being organised from November 17-19, 2021 in Jhansi. I shall be attending the inaugural ceremony".

Ministry of Defence (MoD) is formally dedicating a number of schemes to the nation in the celebration titled 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv'. These events are part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' celebrations.

On the culmination day of the event, the Prime Minister will dedicate and launch several new initiatives of MoD to the nation in a grand ceremony being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on November 19 which also is the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the epitome of bravery and courage and a great National icon of Rashtra Raksha and India's Independence struggle.

ANI