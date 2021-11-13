New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem will soon be created in Uttar Pradesh helping to achieve ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We understand the needs, risks and strengths of our industries. If anyone has the capacity to make our country self-reliant at the earliest, it is our industries and I have been emphasising this on various platforms”, he reiterated. He termed the setting up of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as one of the many steps that reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to cater to the needs of defence industries.

Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath held consultations to enhance investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) at the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. The Defence Minister listened to the views of representatives of private defence industries present at the meeting and was briefed on the progress of investments in UPDIC.

The Defence Minister, who is on a three-day tour in Uttar Pradesh, will take part in different programmes in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

The Defence Minister also announced that the government is considering a centrally sponsored scheme to incentivise investments in the Defence Industrial Corridors and develop the defence manufacturing ecosystem. He said that for the first-time private industries have been given a share in domestic manufacturing.

He reminded that from 2014 till date over 350 licences were issued to private industries compared to 200 licences issued between 2000 and 2014. He further stated that policy provisions are being considered to encourage the private sector in design and development projects. He responded to specific proposals from industry representatives and said that the Ministry of Defence will consider and act on all suggestions to bring in reforms to boost the defence industry.

Listing out some of the initiatives of the government, Rajnath Singh said, "the UPDIC will provide connectivity, resources and environment to defence companies and open up new opportunities. Free Transfer of Technology by DRDO and increase in FDI limit up for access to cutting edge technologies of the world are some of the steps taken by us to promote the use of indigenous technology in the private sector,” he said.

He said that the government has concluded contracts with global giants, which will enhance operational capabilities and capacity and most of the defence platforms will be manufactured in India through ties ups with Indian companies.

The presence of industry representatives and other stakeholders in large numbers is an indication of a constructive dialogue between the government and other stakeholders in the defence industry, he said. Raksha Mantri concluded his address by saying that the UP Defence Industrial Corridor will play a crucial role in creating a strong defence & aerospace sector in Uttar Pradesh and realise the government’s dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Addressing the gathering, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that from amongst the investment proposals received in the UP Investors’ Summit, proposals worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore have been operationalised and production has started in most of them. He said that the participation of representatives of over 1,000 companies from more than 70 countries in the Defence Expo 2020 in Uttar Pradesh was significant for UPDIC. He added that Uttar Pradesh has educational institutes like IIT BHU and IIT Kanpur and technical industries to promote R&D in defence. Chief Minister thanked the Defence Minister for approving two major projects of Brahmos, DRDO and Bharat Dynamics Limited in the UPDIC, informing that land has been made available for both projects.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that investments in Uttar Pradesh would enable the state to contribute to the Prime Minister’s goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and help India become an export hub in the defence sector.