Khanu (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an important meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday on the Defence Corridor investment. After which he will go to Varanasi for the programmes of Home Minister Amit Shah.

A meeting is being convened for investment promotion in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. Apart from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prominent entrepreneurs and investors related to the defence sector will participate.

This programme will be organised from 10 am to 1 pm at Kalidas Marg. The coordination between the Ministry of Defence and the State government and the facilities provided to the entrepreneurs will be discussed.

Discussions will also be held at the meeting on how solutions can be found regarding the problems being faced by the entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh. Entrepreneurs are facing some problems in this sector in which tripartite dialogue between the Defence Ministry, the State Government and the entrepreneurs was necessary. In such a scenario, the meeting on Friday becomes assumes significance.

Also read: PM Modi to dedicate Indo- Russia Rifles Pvt Limited in UP tomorrow