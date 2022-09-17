New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Egypt from September 19 to September 20. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with the Minister of Defence and Defence Production, General Mohamed Zaki, the Ministry of Defence stated on Saturday.

The two countries will review bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries. An MoU to provide further impetus to enhanced defence cooperation between the two countries will also be signed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also call on the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi during his visit. The visit by Defence Minister aims to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt, the Ministry of Defence stated. (ANI)