New Delhi: India has every capability to thwart challenges at border to protect country's territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Speaking about India's position on the war, Rajnath Singh said that India has neither started a war against any country nor captured an inch of land from any country but this should not be taken for granted.

Lauding the capability of the Indian Army he said that the Army can face any challenge along the border, and is ready to deal with any situation. "India is a country which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha." However, India has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked, Singh added.

On infrastructure development that is significant for strategic development in the North-east, Rajnath said, "PM Modi government is working on developing better and smooth commuting facilities for the people in the country, especially in the North-East areas. These roads are significant from the strategic point of view too."

The Defence Minister also inaugurated three Telemedicine Nodes in Medical Inspection Rooms at Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Mizoram. "These nodes have been set up to provide prompt medical assistance in medical and surgical emergencies through telemedicine consultation, which will prove to be of great help to the healthcare needs of the local people," he said.