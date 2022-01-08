New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced 100 new Sainik schools for girls to help them join the Armed forces.

Chairing a webinar on Sainik Schools, Singh said that the setting up of 100 new Sainik schools will provide an opportunity for girls to join the Armed Forces and contribute to national security.

The Government, the minister said, believed in increasing the role of women in the Armed Forces and a series of steps have been taken in that direction.

"We have cleared the way for admission of girls in Sainik Schools and providing Permanent Commission to women officers," he said.

The defence minister said he was confident that the decision to establish new Sainik schools will "encourage girls to realise their dreams of serving the country".

"Announcement of expansion of Sainik Schools is one of the many important decisions taken by the government in the last six-seven years to improve the quality of basic education of children and ensure holistic development of the country," he said.

Rajnath hoped that the amalgamation of "Raksha and Shikshain Sainik schools will play an important role in nation-building in the times to come".

"While 'Sainik’ signifies unity, discipline & devotion, 'School' is the centre of education, therefore, Sainik schools are playing a pivotal role in making children capable citizens," he said.

Rajnath added that the Government is focussing on providing quality education to the youth of the country as it lays a solid foundation for the all-round development of society.

“Quality education is the fourth of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations. There are several other goals under ‘quality education’. It has been our strong political commitment to achieve these goals. Several schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan are being run. Setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is another important step in that direction,” he said.

To mention, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting on October 12, 2021, had approved the proposal for launching of Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs/Private Schools/State-owned schools on affiliation basis with Sainik Schools Society.

These schools would function as an exclusive vertical, which will be distinct and different from existing Sainik Schools. In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners were proposed to be drawn from States/NGOs/Private partners.

The webinar was organised to have stakeholder consultations to evolve a sound Qualifying Requirement (QR), Affiliation bye-laws, Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Additional Curriculum to ensure smooth implementation of the initiative.

Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy Smt Anita Karwal were among those who attended the seminar virtually.

