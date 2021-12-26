Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for Defence Technology & Test Centre and Brahmos Manufacturing Centre in Lucknow on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present during the ceremony.

The Defence Technologies & Test Centre (DTTC), a first of its kind unit, spreads over approximately 22 acres and is being set up to accelerate the growth of the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC).

The Brahmos Manufacturing Centre is a modern, state-of-art facility that is spread cover 200 acres and can produce the new BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) variant. This new centre would be ready over the next two to three years and will commence production at a rate of 80-100 BrahMos-NG missiles per year.

Congratulating the scientists and engineers of DRDO & BrahMos Aerospace, Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the two units will play a pivotal role in bolstering national security, defence production as well as the economy of Uttar Pradesh. He said, the state-of-the-art facilities will prove to be an important milestone in the defence sector.

He added that the establishment of these units will generate revenue; provide employment opportunities to the youth and help in achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the message of Make in India, Make for India and Make for World has been sent out globally.

The minister said that Brahmos has empowered the Armed Forces and raised India's military stature at the international level.

As the world’s best and fastest precision-guided weapon, Brahmos has fortified India’s deterrence power in 21st century. Designed and developed by India-Russia JV entity BrahMos Aerospace, supersonic cruise missile Brahmos has continued to evolve as the most versatile weapon in its genre.

Singh applauded scientists of DRDO for their crucial role in increasing India’s military stature by strengthening the Armed Forces and achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the development and production of modern missile systems. Singh ended his address by calling on all in attendance to raise the state of Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Kaushal Kishore, UP Industrial Development Minister Shri Satish Mahana; other Ministers of the state government; MPs, MLAs and public representatives from the state; officials of Ministry of Defence, DRDO and the state government were present on the occasion.